Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$8.50
Crispy, breaded pickles. Served with a spicy ranch dressing for dipping.
- Cheese Stix$8.50
Melty provolone cheese, fried to perfection. Served with a side of marinara
- Fried Mac N Cheese$8.50
Cheesy macaroni nuggets served with a side of spicy ranch sauce.
- Buffalo Potato Skins$8.50
Stuffed with bacon & buffalo sauce, topped with cheddar cheese.
- Stack'd Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, stack’d with layers of homemade spicy chili, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa, jalapenos and sour cream
- Pierogies$8.50
Perfect blend of delicious whipped potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fried onions and sour cream.
- Loaded Fries$8.50
French fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits & sour cream
- Baskets$6.00
Your choice of seasoning: Plain, Cajun, Old Bay Curly, Onion Rings, Tots
- Pretzel Twist$6.00
Topped with salt. Served with spicy mustard and jalapeno cheese sauce
Quesadillas
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper, and spinach
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Fried chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla$11.00
Ground beef with bacon bits and cheddar cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.00
Fried chicken fingers with bacon bits and creamy ranch dressing
Wings N Things
Salads & Soups
- Small House Salad$7.00
Fresh greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons and Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Ceasar$13.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese topped with plain or cajun chicken. Served with a side of Caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Choose from plain or cajun on a bed of lettuce, with cucumbers, tomatoes, stack’d with fries and cheddar cheese. Topped with croutons.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Fried chicken fingers in your choice of buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce, with cucumbers and tomatoes, stack'd with fries and cheddar cheese. Topped with croutons.
- Chili$6.00
Sides
Milkshakes
- Vanilla Shake$6.00
- Oreo Shake$6.00
- Cotton Candy Shake$6.00
- Frosty Chocolate Shake$6.00
- Strawberry Shake$6.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake$6.00
- Rootbeer Float$7.00