Online
NA Beverages
Milkshakes
Online
Build Your Own Stack
Stack’d (1/2 lb)
$12.25
Big Stack( 3/4 lb)
$14.25
Short Stack(1/4 lb)
$10.25
Grilled Chicken
$11.25
Veggie Burger
$11.25
Bison Burger(1/3 lb)
$14.25
IMPOSSIBLE
$14.50
Salmon Burger
$13.25
Cajun Turkey Burger
$11.25
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
$8.50
Cheese Stix
$8.50
Fried Mac N Cheese
$8.50
Buffalo Potato Skins
$8.50
Stack'd Nachos
$10.00
Pierogies
$8.50
Loaded Fries
$8.50
Baskets
$6.00
Pretzel Twist
$6.00
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadilla
$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
$11.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
$11.00
Wings N Things
Wings
$14.00
Chicken Fingers
$9.00
Salads & Soups
Small House Salad
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Ceasar
$13.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$13.00
Chili
$6.00
Sides
Pub Chips
$3.00
Old Bay Chips
$3.00
Cajun Pub Chips
$3.00
Regular Fries
$3.00
Old Bay Fries
$3.00
Cajun Fries
$3.00
Curly Fries
$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Tater Tots
$3.00
Side Salad
$3.00
NA Beverages
NA Bev
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Hi-C
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.00
Iced tea
$3.00
Raspberry Iced Tea
$3.00
Water
Soda Water
Tonic Water
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
Special Instructions
Continue
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Milkshakes
Vanilla Shake
$6.00
Oreo Shake
$6.00
Cotton Candy Shake
$6.00
Frosy Chocolate Shake
$6.00
Strawberry Shake
$6.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake
$6.00
Rootbeer Float
$7.00
Stack'd Burgers Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 681-1800
3716 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
