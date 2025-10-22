Stack'd Burgers - Oakland
Build Your Own Stack
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Crispy, breaded pickles. Served with a spicy ranch dressing for dipping.$8.75
Cheese Stix
Melty provolone cheese, fried to perfection. Served with a side of marinara$8.75
Fried Mac N Cheese
Cheesy macaroni nuggets served with a side of spicy ranch sauce.$8.75
Buffalo Potato Skins
Stuffed with bacon & buffalo sauce, topped with cheddar cheese.$9.25
Stack'd Nachos
Tortilla chips, stack’d with layers of homemade spicy chili, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa, jalapenos and sour cream$12.25
Pierogies
Perfect blend of delicious whipped potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fried onions and sour cream.$8.75
Loaded Fries
French fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits & sour cream$8.75
Baskets
Your choice of seasoning: Plain, Cajun, Old Bay Curly, Onion Rings, Tots$7.25
Pretzel Twist
Topped with salt. Served with spicy mustard and jalapeno cheese sauce$7.25
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper, and spinach$12.25
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Fried chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese$12.25
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Ground beef with bacon bits and cheddar cheese$12.25
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Fried chicken fingers with bacon bits and creamy ranch dressing$12.25
Salads & Soups
Small House Salad
Fresh greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons and Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing.$7.25
Grilled Chicken Ceasar
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese topped with plain or cajun chicken. Served with a side of Caesar dressing$14.25
Grilled Chicken Salad
Choose from plain or cajun on a bed of lettuce, with cucumbers, tomatoes, stack’d with fries and cheddar cheese. Topped with croutons.$14.25
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken fingers in your choice of buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce, with cucumbers and tomatoes, stack'd with fries and cheddar cheese. Topped with croutons.$14.25
Chili$6.75