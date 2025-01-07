Stack'd Burgers - Oakland
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles
Crispy, breaded pickles. Served with a spicy ranch dressing for dipping.$8.50
- Cheese Stix
Melty provolone cheese, fried to perfection. Served with a side of marinara$8.50
- Fried Mac N Cheese
Cheesy macaroni nuggets served with a side of spicy ranch sauce.$8.50
- Buffalo Potato Skins
Stuffed with bacon & buffalo sauce, topped with cheddar cheese.$9.00
- Stack'd Nachos
Tortilla chips, stack’d with layers of homemade spicy chili, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa, jalapenos and sour cream$12.00
- Pierogies
Perfect blend of delicious whipped potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fried onions and sour cream.$8.50
- Loaded Fries
French fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits & sour cream$8.50
- Baskets
Your choice of seasoning: Plain, Cajun, Old Bay Curly, Onion Rings, Tots$7.00
- Pretzel Twist
Topped with salt. Served with spicy mustard and jalapeno cheese sauce$7.00
Quesadillas
- Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper, and spinach$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Fried chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese$12.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Ground beef with bacon bits and cheddar cheese$12.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Fried chicken fingers with bacon bits and creamy ranch dressing$12.00
Wings N Things
Salads & Soups
- Small House Salad
Fresh greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons and Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing.$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Ceasar
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese topped with plain or cajun chicken. Served with a side of Caesar dressing$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Choose from plain or cajun on a bed of lettuce, with cucumbers, tomatoes, stack’d with fries and cheddar cheese. Topped with croutons.$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken fingers in your choice of buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce, with cucumbers and tomatoes, stack'd with fries and cheddar cheese. Topped with croutons.$14.00
- Chili$6.50